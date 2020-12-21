 

Venus Concept Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. All of the common stock and warrants to be sold in the proposed offering are to be sold by Venus Concept. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Venus Concept intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for general corporate purposes, including the funding of research and development activities.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as lead manager of the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and related prospectus supplement forming part of a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-228562) that was initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 27, 2018 and declared effective on December 10, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement for more complete information about Venus Concept and the proposed offering. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the common stock in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

