 

Stelmine completes a strategic private placement of $600,050 with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 22:12  |  16   |   |   

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelmine Canada Ltd. (“Stelmine”) (TSX-V: STH) announces today that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the “Placement”) with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. A total of 8,572,142 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) were issued in this Placement, for total proceeds of $600,050.

The $600 050 Placement consisted of the issuance of:

  • 8,572,142 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.07 per unit, for gross proceeds of $600,050. Each Unit is composed of one (1) common share of Stelmine (“Share”) and one (1) warrant, each warrant entitling its holder to subscribe to one (1) Share at a price of $0.12 per Share during a 36-month period.

All securities issued in connection with this Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. The Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Stelmine has not filed a material change report in the 21 days preceding the Placement other than in relation to the Placement.

The proceeds of this Placement will be used for the Company’s operating costs, working capital and exploration expenses.

About Stelmine

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company and its activities are located in the Province of Québec. Stelmine holds 843 claims spanning 437.9 km2 on the eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin, which contains zones with a high potential for gold deposit discovery in geological contexts similar to the one leading to discovery of the Éléonore Mine. Its capital stock consists of 45,896,188 issued and outstanding shares.

About Palisades Goldcorp

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada’s resource focused merchant bank. Palisades management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry’s most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valuated at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued compagnies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information :

Isabelle Proulx
President and CEO 		Christian Guilbaud
Business Development
418-626-6333
info@stelmine.com  		514-813-7862
Stelmine.com  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stelmine completes a strategic private placement of $600,050 with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stelmine Canada Ltd. (“Stelmine”) (TSX-V: STH) announces today that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the “Placement”) with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. A total of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...