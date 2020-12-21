ChemoCentryx and VFMCRP Provide Topline Results from ACCOLADE Trial of Avacopan in C3 Glomerulopathy Including Improved Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR)

As in ANCA vasculitis, avacopan demonstrated statistically significant improvement in renal function as measured by eGFR compared to placebo over 26 weeks of blinded treatment

The change from baseline to Week 26 in C3 Glomerulopathy Histologic Index (C3G HI) for Disease Activity (primary endpoint) was not statistically different between the two treatment groups, while the C3G HI for Disease Chronicity (measuring progression of fibrosis) shows significant benefit for avacopan versus placebo

Avacopan safe and well tolerated in C3G patients

ChemoCentryx and VFMCRP plan to discuss registration pathway with regulatory agencies in US and EU

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc. and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) today announced topline data from the ACCOLADE clinical study, the largest, randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled trial in the ultra-rare kidney disease C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) to date, which evaluated avacopan for the treatment of that disorder. Avacopan is a first-in-class, orally-administered selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor.

Patients in the multi-center ACCOLADE clinical trial were randomized to receive either 30mg of avacopan twice daily (BID) or placebo for 26 weeks in a double-blind manner. The primary endpoint of the study was defined as the change from baseline in the C3G Histologic Index for Disease Activity, as determined by a blinded analysis of kidney biopsies taken at baseline and after 26 weeks of blinded study treatment. Pre-specified secondary endpoints included changes in the estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR) (a validated measure of overall renal function), measurement of urinary protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR), measurements of urinary MCP-1 (a marker of kidney inflammation), and the C3G Histologic Index for Disease Chronicity, a biopsy based measure of the progression of renal fibrosis which is a strong predictor for progression to end stage renal disease (ESRD) in C3G. After the initial blinded treatment period, all patients receive avacopan as part of an open label extension for a further 26 weeks. Endpoint determinations from the blinded treatment period (baseline to week 26) are presented.