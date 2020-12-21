electroCore, Inc. Announces Agreement with Pro Medical Baltic to be Exclusive Distributor for gammaCore Sapphire in Eastern Europe

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Pro Medical Baltic UAB (“PMB”), whereby PMB will serve as the exclusive distributor of gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) to patients suffering from primary headache disorders in Lithuania, Latvia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.



“We are delighted to partner with Pro Medical Baltic to be able to introduce our nVNS therapy to new patients in Eastern Europe,” said Iain Strickland, electroCore’s Vice President of European Operations. “Pro Medical Baltic already has experience working with neuromodulation products, and we look forward to supporting their market access activities for gammaCore. This agreement is hopefully the first of many that will see electroCore, Inc. expand into new markets.”