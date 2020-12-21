 

electroCore, Inc. Announces Agreement with Pro Medical Baltic to be Exclusive Distributor for gammaCore Sapphire in Eastern Europe

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Pro Medical Baltic UAB (“PMB”), whereby PMB will serve as the exclusive distributor of gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) to patients suffering from primary headache disorders in Lithuania, Latvia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

“We are delighted to partner with Pro Medical Baltic to be able to introduce our nVNS therapy to new patients in Eastern Europe,” said Iain Strickland, electroCore’s Vice President of European Operations. “Pro Medical Baltic already has experience working with neuromodulation products, and we look forward to supporting their market access activities for gammaCore. This agreement is hopefully the first of many that will see electroCore, Inc. expand into new markets.”

Pro Medical Baltic has been operating in these countries for five years and has an established network of leading physicians familiar with the benefits of neuromodulation. PMB currently distributes neuromodulation devices such as implantable vagus nerve stimulators and will focus on distributing gammaCore for treatment of cluster headache and refractory migraine. The initial term of the agreement is three years, and the agreement contains customary terms and conditions, such as minimum purchase commitments.

About Pro Medical Baltic
Pro Medical Baltic is a wholesale medical supplier of a wide range of medical devices and medical equipment for hospitals and healthcare centers. Pro Medical Baltic is committed to introducing and promoting the newest methods of treatment for neurological conditions using neuromodulation devices.

For more information, visit http://www.pmbaltic.eu/

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

