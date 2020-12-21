 

NuCana Appoints Andrew Kay as Board Chairman

Pharmaceutical Executive Brings a Wealth of Experience to NuCana’s Board of Directors

Previously Served as CEO of Algeta, Chairman of Wilson Therapeutics and Chairman of KaNDy Therapeutics

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on significantly improving treatment outcomes for patients with cancer, announced the appointment of Andrew Kay as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Andrew as NuCana’s Board Chairman,” said Hugh S. Griffith, NuCana’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Andrew is an internationally recognized executive and brings a wealth of leadership experience at several successful biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. His track record of building shareholder value throughout his career, along with his experience taking compounds through development and commercialization will bring significant value to NuCana. We look forward to working with Andrew as we advance our ProTide pipeline.”

Andrew Kay said, “I look forward to serving as Chairman of NuCana’s Board as we leverage our ProTide technology platform with the aim of developing more efficacious and better tolerated medicines for patients with cancer. With several important ongoing clinical studies and numerous upcoming data announcements, I believe this is an exciting time to be joining NuCana’s Board.”

Andrew Kay brings more than 30 years of experience in building and leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Andrew currently serves as Chairman of the Board of NeRRe Therapeutics and Blueberry Therapeutics. He also recently held the same role for KaNDy Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that was acquired by Bayer for a deal value of up to $875 million in 2020, and for Wilson Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $855 million in 2018. Prior to that, Andrew served as the President and Chief Executive Officer for Algeta. During Andrew’s leadership, Algeta’s lead product, Xofigo, was approved by the FDA and EMA for the treatment of bone metastases in castration-resistant prostate cancer patients, followed by a strong commercial launch. In February 2014, Algeta was acquired by Bayer AG for $2.9 billion. Prior to Algeta, Andrew was the Global Head of Marketing and Sales and a Member of the Healthcare Committee and Pharmaceutical Executive Committee at Novartis, and held several other senior commercial positions in Europe and the US having worked at AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Sandoz and Boots.

Disclaimer

