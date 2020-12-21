 

CTG Appoints Digital Strategies Executive, Raj Rajgopal, to Board of Directors

Brings Relevant Experience as a Recognized Thought Leader in Digital Strategies and Transformations

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, today announced the appointment of Raj Rajgopal to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective December 20, 2020.

Rajgopal is a seasoned industry executive with over 30 years of experience implementing digital strategies and driving transformational growth. Rajgopal previously served as the President of Virtusa Corporation, where he successfully led the company’s transformation from an engineering services firm with revenue of approximately $170 million to a leading digital consulting, digital solutions and IT services organization with 20,000 employees and annual revenues of more than $800 million. During his tenure at Virtusa, Rajgopal supported the company’s 28 consecutive quarters of growth and led due diligence efforts on a number of successful acquisitions. Prior to Virtusa, Rajgopal held multiple leadership roles in both the U.S. and the U.K. at Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation. He was also a Director of Advanced Technologies at BGS Systems, Inc. Rajgopal is currently the founder and President of RR Advisory Services, LLC, an advisory firm that offers due diligence and consulting services to venture capital and private equity investors. He also currently serves as a Board observer at Wevo Conversion, a provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning based digital marketing platform.

Daniel J. Sullivan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CTG and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee, commented, “Raj is an excellent addition to the Board as the Company continues to make significant progress executing its strategic plan focused on digital solutions. He brings extensive experience in the implementation of digital strategies and a proven track record of leading business transformations. In addition to being a strong complement to the Board’s broad expertise in IT services and solutions, Raj’s appointment as a new independent director demonstrates our ongoing commitment to maintaining a highly diverse and qualified Board. We are confident Raj’s skillset and background will be a valuable addition to our Board and we’re looking forward to working closely with him to achieve CTG’s strategic objectives and create near- and long-term value for CTG shareholders.”

