VVC Exploration – Acquires 10% Minority Interest in Plateau Helium Corporation

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VVC) announces that the Company has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) regarding a Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with Plateau Helium Corporation (“PHC”) and the shareholders of PHC announced on November 9, 2020. PHC is a Wyoming Corporation focused on helium exploration and development, primarily in the western US. Pursuant to the SPA, VVC has acquired a 10% minority interest in PHC (the “Minority Interest”) for US$100,000. The SPA also gives VVC the right to buy the remaining 90% interest in PHC (the “Majority Interest”) from the shareholders of PHC for twenty-one million shares of VVC (the “VVC Shares”), subject to a voluntary escrow and a number of conditions. The acquisition of the Majority Interest is subject to completion of due diligence of PHC by VVC.

PHC’s initial target project is located in Kansas and currently comprises 69 leases covering 13,760 acres known as the Syracuse Helium Project (the "Project”). Further information on PHC and the Project was disclosed in the news release of November 9, 2020.

The Company has 20 business days to complete its due diligence and elect to acquire the Majority Interest. Should VVC proceed with the acquisition of the Majority Interest, on closing, the VVC Shares, the Majority Interest and a transfer of the Syracuse Helium Project will be held in escrow. The VVC Shares will be released from escrow in three tranches of 7 million shares each upon completion of three predetermined benchmarks. Shareholders will be advised by news release on developments regarding the transaction.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold deposits in Northern Mexico, specifically the Gloria Copper Project located in Chihuahua State. VVC has other projects in Mexico and Canada, including gold and silver prospects, Cumeral and La Tuna, in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico and a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of Northern Ontario. Visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727

pfernet@vvcexploration.com

or

Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041

trevor@vvcexpl.com