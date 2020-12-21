 

AppTech Corp. Announces DWAC Eligibility

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (“AppTech”) (OTC PINK Open Market: APCX), a fintech company, announced today that, as it prepares for uplisting, the company has been approved for DWAC common stock transfers and shall be utilizing the DTC’s Fast Automated Securities Transfer (FAST) program.

About DWAC

DWAC allows participants to instruct the DTC regarding deposit and withdrawal transactions being made directly via a FAST transfer agent. The FAST system eliminates the movement of physical securities certificates for transfers of securities registered in the name of DTC’s nominee, Cede & Co, on the transfer agent’s books. DTC and its FAST transfer agents reconcile the results of participants’ deposit and withdrawal activities electronically on a daily basis.

About AppTech (OTC: APCX)

AppTech Corp. is a financial technology company utilizing innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing and lead generation are licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings. AppTech is developing an enterprise-grade text payment system using the simplicity and familiarity of text messaging with multi-factor authentication to ensure security. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH. For more information about our company, please visit: www.apptechcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated third quarter results. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and variations of these words or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect AppTech Corp. current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from AppTech Corp. current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, AppTech Corp. does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

AppTech Corp. Investor Relations
ir@apptechcorp.com
(760) 707-5955

James S. Painter III
Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
(321) 206-6682


