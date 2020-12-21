 

Owensboro Health to Deploy Omnicell’s Technology-Enabled Services to Improve Safety and Efficiency in Medication Management

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that Kentucky-based Owensboro Health, a long-term sole source partner, will expand their medication management automation platform to central pharmacy operations with Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service.

A turnkey solution, Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service introduces groundbreaking pharmacy automation technology—the Omnicell XR2 robotic dispensing system—designed to help eliminate errors during medication dispensing and improve inventory control, complemented by technology-enabled services including operational staff, maintenance, and optimization support services.

As pharmacy inventory management becomes more complex, health system pharmacies need a more streamlined medication supply chain solution. Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, which has a successful history with Omnicell’s medication management platform in point of care areas, will now leverage the Company’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service to improve inventory control and reduce dispensing errors in the central pharmacy, leading to better patient and business outcomes.

“Partnering with Omnicell to launch this ‘as a service’ solution will not only help us to significantly reduce inventory cost, but more importantly to also improve workflows and mitigate dispensing errors,” said Jason Collins, PharmD, director of Pharmacy at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. “Ultimately, this new technology will allow our pharmacy staff to continue providing high quality, timely care for our patients.”

Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service is the cornerstone of the journey to the Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap to develop a zero-error, fully automated medication management infrastructure. Leveraging automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, the Autonomous Pharmacy empowers pharmacists, nurses, clinicians, and pharmacy staff to focus on patient and clinician satisfaction.

“Central pharmacy is the hub of patient care; however, many health system pharmacies are still reliant on manual and disjointed processes that can lead to inefficient workflows and potential safety risks,” said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell. “Our technology-driven solutions and services are key to helping partners like Owensboro Health to streamline workflows, improve efficiencies, and ultimately support better patient safety and outcomes.”

About Owensboro Health

Owensboro Health is a nonprofit health system with a mission to heal the sick and to improve the health of the communities it serves in Kentucky and Indiana. The system includes Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, nationally recognized for design, architecture and engineering; Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, the Owensboro Health Medical Group comprised of over 200 providers at more than 20 locations; three outpatient Healthplex facilities, a certified medical fitness facility, the Healthpark; a surgical weight loss center and program, and the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions. To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com.

