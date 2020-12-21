Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Addition of Paulina Sims as Senior Director of Investor Relations

“We are delighted to welcome Paulina to Two Harbors as we begin our exciting new chapter as a self-managed company,” stated William Greenberg, Two Harbors’ President and CEO. “Paulina’s investor relations experience combined with her strong financial background will be an invaluable part of ensuring that we continue to enhance our communication with Two Harbors’ investor and analyst community and deliver comprehensive and transparent disclosures to the market.”

Two Harbors Investment Corp . (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced the addition of Paulenier (Paulina) Sims to lead the company’s Investor Relations Department.

Ms. Sims most recently served as an Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase, where she led the investor relations function for the Corporate and Investment Bank. Prior to that, Ms. Sims held a senior position in the investor relations department at CIT Group. Ms. Sims is a CFA charterholder and holds a Master of International Affairs (Finance and Business) degree from Columbia University, and a B.A. in Economics from Binghamton University.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN. Additional information is available on the company’s website at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

