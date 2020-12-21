 

Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 22:18  |  95   |   |   

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the Company has sold an apartment property in San Diego and used the sale proceeds to enhance its already strong financial position by addressing 2021 debt maturities.

The Company sold Vantage Pointe, a 679-unit apartment property located in downtown San Diego, for a sale price of approximately $312.5 million at a Disposition Yield of 4.1%, generating a preliminary Unlevered IRR of 8.8% over the Company’s ten-year ownership period. The Company used the proceeds from this sale as well as cash on hand and borrowings under its commercial paper program to satisfy its obligations on its $750.0 million 4.625% unsecured notes which are due in December 2021, by discharging them pursuant to their indenture. As a result, the Company will incur approximately $39.1 million in debt extinguishment charges, of which $25.8 million represents a cash charge and the remaining $13.3 million corresponds to write-offs of unamortized debt costs. These charges will impact the Company’s 2020 Earnings Per Share and Funds from Operations per share but will not impact the Company’s Normalized Funds from Operations per share.

“We are pleased to execute on the opportunity to sell this asset at a price that we had ascribed to the property pre-pandemic,” said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential’s President and CEO. “The use of these proceeds to address our only significant 2021 maturity leaves us with minimal near-term maturities, preserves the flexibility of our balance sheet and maintains credit capacity for future opportunities.”

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

