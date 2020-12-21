Tekla Healthcare Investors Declares Cash Distribution

On December 21, 2020, Tekla Healthcare Investors declared a special cash distribution of $0.05 per share in order to satisfy annual tax distribution requirements. The record date for the distribution is December 31, 2020 and the payable date is January 6, 2021. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on December 30, 2020.

This distribution will be paid in cash and will be taxable to shareholders in 2020.