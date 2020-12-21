Mercury Systems Receives $14M Order for Digital Signal Processing Modules

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced it received a $14 million order from a leading defense prime contractor for digital signal processing modules for deployment in a multi-mode tactical radar application. The infusion of this advanced processing capability delivers earlier threat warnings by equipping the airborne radar with the ability to detect stealthier threats from farther away. The order was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2021 first quarter and is expected to be shipped over multiple quarters.

“Mercury’s long relationship with this prime contractor exemplifies our commitment to extending customer success over the entire life of a defense program by seamlessly adding new capabilities to this proven radar system,” said Joe Plunkett, vice president and general manager, Mercury Embedded. “Mercury’s leadership in open-architecture technologies enables us to meet our customers’ requirements for more affordable, purpose-built, easily upgradeable systems that are trusted and secure.”