Mercury Systems Receives $14M Order for Digital Signal Processing Modules
ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced it received a $14 million order from a leading defense prime contractor for digital signal processing modules for deployment in a multi-mode tactical radar application. The infusion of this advanced processing capability delivers earlier threat warnings by equipping the airborne radar with the ability to detect stealthier threats from farther away. The order was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2021 first quarter and is expected to be shipped over multiple quarters.
“Mercury’s long relationship with this prime contractor exemplifies our commitment to extending customer success over the entire life of a defense program by seamlessly adding new capabilities to this proven radar system,” said Joe Plunkett, vice president and general manager, Mercury Embedded. “Mercury’s leadership in open-architecture technologies enables us to meet our customers’ requirements for more affordable, purpose-built, easily upgradeable systems that are trusted and secure.”
Operating at the intersection of high-tech and defense, Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible. Our work is inspired by our Purpose of delivering Innovation That Matters by and for People Who Matter, to make the world a safer, more secure place for all. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.
Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters
Mercury Systems is a leading technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, positioned at the intersection of high-tech and defense. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the Company delivers solutions that power a broad range of aerospace and defense programs, optimized for mission success in some of the most challenging and demanding environments. The Company envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet customers' most-pressing high-tech needs, including those specific to the defense community. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.
0 Kommentare