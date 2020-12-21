Euroseas Ltd. Announces New Charter for its M/V “Synergy Antwerp”

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented : “We are very pleased to announce the new charter for another one of our vessels, our M/V “Synergy Antwerp”, providing secured and very profitable employment for almost the next three years. M/V “Synergy Antwerp” is expected to make an EBITDA contribution of about $3.8 million per year, totaling more than $10.0 million for the duration of its new charter. This is the fourth vessel of our fleet which has recently been re-chartered at high rates.

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today the extension of the charter of its container vessel M/V “Synergy Antwerp”. Specifically:

“Both the rate as well as the duration of the charter are indicative of the quite strong market during the recent months and the expectation of the major charterers that it will likely remain so. There are seven of our vessels with charters expiring during the first half of 2021. Thus, if the present market levels continue, renewals of expiring charters should result in significant further increase in our profitability along with significant generation of funds that would be available to be used for further investment or reinstitution of dividend payments to our shareholders at the discretion of our Board or Directors.”

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.