 

California Water Service, San Jose State University Receive Joint American Water Works Association Division Best Paper Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Water Works Association (AWWA) has honored California Water Service (Cal Water) and San Jose State University representatives with the Division Best Paper award in the Distribution and Plant Operations category for 2020. The award, virtually presented during AWWA’s annual national conference, recognizes authors of papers from each AWWA Technical and Education Division published in AWWA Water Science that year. 

The article titled “Spatiotemporal and Deterioration Assessment of Water Main Failures” focused on finding patterns in deteriorating mains. The paper’s findings are expected to help water utilities make better-informed operational and strategic asset management decisions. In 2015, Cal Water and San Jose State University formed a partnership in which the entities would engage in joint water system and operations research, combining the skills and knowledge of academics and water industry professionals, according to Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO.

“We are proud of Cal Water Asset Manager Paul Yang’s contributions to the team that took on this daunting task of discovering why water mains fail. Pipe disruptions can lead to water loss, service interruptions, environmental problems, property damage, and other concerns, so we are pleased to be able to offer our fellow water companies greater insight on causes behind the breaks,” said Kropelnicki. “This award provides further validation of what can be accomplished through a public-private partnership, and we look forward to more collaboration to solve some of the water industry’s most pressing challenges.”

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 489,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

