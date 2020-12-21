CooperCompanies to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), will present virtually at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021. Al White, President and CEO, will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled to begin at 12:40PM PT (3:40PM ET).



This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Investor Relations section of the CooperCompanies website at http://investor.coopercos.com . A webcast replay will be available approximately 24-hours after the live webcast.