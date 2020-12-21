 

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) and Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY) will Transfer to NYSE Arca

Ecofin, which is focused on sustainable investing, today announced that it will transfer the listing of two exchange-traded funds from Cboe BZX to NYSE Arca upon market open on January 4, 2021.

Current shareholders are not required to take any action, nor is the transfer expected to have any effect on the trading of fund shares.

The following ETFs are retaining their current ticker symbol and transferring to NYSE Arca:

Ecofin ETF

Ticker

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

EBLU

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund

TPAY

By moving EBLU and TPAY to NYSE Arca, the adviser’s entire suite of ETFs will be available on one exchange.

For more information on these funds and how Ecofin is generating returns and making an impact, visit www.ecofininvest.com.

About the Ecofin Brand

Ecofin focuses on sustainable investments and is dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors’ impact on society. We are socially-minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water & environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Ecofin believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the funds’ reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Ecofin do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Disclosures

TIS Advisors is the adviser to the Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund and Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund and is a registered investment advisor providing research-driven indices that can be used as a realistic basis for exchange-traded products and thought leadership in the universe of essential assets. Its indices are intended to fill a void in the market and provide benchmarks and investable asset class universes for use by investment professionals, research analysts and industry executives to analyze relative performance as well as to provide a basis for passively managed exchange-traded products. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC serves as sub-adviser to the Funds.

The funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectuses contains this and other important information about the funds and may be obtained by calling 844-TR-INDEX (844-874-6339) or visiting www.ecofininvest.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor



