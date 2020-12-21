Walgreens Makes it Easy to Say Goodbye to the Last Minute Holiday Stress with Convenient Hours and Services

As we enter the final sprint of what has been an extraordinary holiday season, Walgreens makes checking off that holiday list twice as easy so consumers have more time to celebrate the joys of the season. Whether it’s a missing ingredient for the family’s secret holiday recipe, batteries for a remote control toy, medicine for a seasonal cold, a gift for virtual Secret Santa, or a replacement string of holiday lights, Walgreens has consumers’ unique needs covered with convenient hours and safe and fast shopping services

Walgreens has last minute holiday essentials (Photo: Business Wire)

“While the holidays look different this year, the chaos leading up to the big day still remains. More than ever, our customers are spread thin and it may be difficult to remember everyone on their list. That’s why our team and stores are here to help them get what they need in a fast and easy way,” said Heather Hughes, group vice president of seasonal, general merchandise and photo, Walgreens. “Whether it’s a cozy pair of slippers, hot new beauty gift set, candy stocking stuffer, or a last-minute gift card that’s sure to bring joy, we are standing by to help customers find the perfect gift, and deliver it on their terms fast and safely with our recently launched Pickup service in as little as 30 minutes.”

To help make last-minute shopping at Walgreens easier, we’ve broken down the need-to-knows:

Walgreens is here to help – even if it is down the very last-minute.

Many Walgreens stores have extended hours to remain open until Midnight now through Christmas Eve. Stores will be open regular hours on Christmas Day Pharmacy hours vary by location on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. All 24-hour store locations will remain open 24 hours

All Walgreens stores will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and Day Pharmacy hours vary by location on New Year’s Eve and Day. All 24 hour locations will remain open 24 hours

Customers are encouraged to check their local store’s hours using our Store Locator.

With nearly 80 percent of Americans living within five miles of a Walgreens, our 9,000 stores are conveniently located and now offer services to make shopping even easier: