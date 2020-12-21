 

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.105 Per Share for January

21.12.2020, 22:38   

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (the "Fund") (NYSE: FCT) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.105 per share payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 5, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be January 4, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

 

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT):

Distribution per share:

$0.105

Distribution Rate based on the December 18, 2020 NAV of $12.75:

9.88%

Distribution Rate based on the December 18, 2020 closing market price of $11.66:

10.81%

This distribution will consist of net investment income earned by the Fund and return of capital and may also consist of net short-term realized capital gains. The final determination of the source and tax status of all 2021 distributions will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these investment objectives by investing primarily in senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in lower grade debt instruments.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $164 billion as of November 30, 2020 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Disclaimer

