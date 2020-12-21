 

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on January 28

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 22:35  |  38   |   |   

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, January 28, 2021 to review its fourth quarter 2020 financial results.

The Company’s fourth quarter 2020 news release will be released after markets close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. It will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.horizonbank.com.

Participants may access the live conference call on January 28, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 877-317-6789 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 412-317-6789 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp Call.” Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call through February 4, 2021. The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 10150632.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Contact:
Mark E. Secor, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 873–2611
Fax: (219) 874–9280


Horizon Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on January 28 MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, January 28, 2021 to review its fourth quarter 2020 financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Horizon Bancorp Named One of 20 “Performance Powerhouses” in National 2021 RankingBanking by Bank Director