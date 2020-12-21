Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 44 Preferred Shares

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the December 16, 2020 deadline for the conversion of its Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 44 (the “Series 44 Shares”) (TSX: BAM.PF.H) into Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 45 (the “Series 45 Shares”), there were 26,739 Series 44 Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 45 Shares. Accordingly, there will be no conversion of Series 44 Shares into Series 45 Shares, and holders of Series 44 Shares will retain their Series 44 Shares.



Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$575 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world—including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

