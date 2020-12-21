 

nCino’s Japanese Subsidiary, nCino K.K., Attracts New Investors and Names General Manager

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 22:30  |  62   |   |   

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd. and SMBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd. acquire equity interests in the company
Itsuki Nomura appointed general manager of nCino K.K.

TOKYO and WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd., the venture capital arm of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and SMBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd., an affiliate of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, have acquired an equity stake in nCino K.K., nCino’s subsidiary in Tokyo. Additionally, Itsuki Nomura, formerly of Dell Technologies, has been named general manager of nCino’s Tokyo office.

nCino partnered with Japan Cloud in 2019 to establish nCino K.K., after previously opening offices in London, Toronto and Sydney, to expand its international presence and help transform the Japanese financial services industry. nCino’s comprehensive, cloud-based platform, the nCino Bank Operating System, enables financial institutions around the globe to increase profitability, productivity and operational efficiency while improving the employee and client experience. The involvement of Mitsubishi UFJ Capital and SMBC Venture Capital and the addition of Mr. Nomura will help nCino further scale its business in Japan as it seeks to accelerate the digital transformation of financial institutions in the country.

Takashi Hasegawa, Managing Director of Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, stated, "In this difficult environment amidst the ongoing pandemic, companies need to provide faster funding and digital services, and financial institutions need to be more efficient to meet these needs. We are confident that nCino's flexible, cloud-based solutions will serve as an infrastructure for financial institutions to adapt to this change and fulfill their mission and client expectations without delay.”

Hironori Shimizu, Managing Director of SMBC Venture Capital, added, "Since its founding in the United States at the end of 2011, nCino has been adopted by a wide range of business units, both corporate and individual, at financial institutions of various sizes, from major banks in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific to community and challenger banks. As Japanese financial institutions are exploring ways to adapt, we hope that nCino will apply the best practices it has cultivated with the world's most advanced banks to drive the digital transformation trend in Japan.”

Seite 1 von 3
nCino Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

nCino’s Japanese Subsidiary, nCino K.K., Attracts New Investors and Names General Manager Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd. and SMBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd. acquire equity interests in the companyItsuki Nomura appointed general manager of nCino K.K. TOKYO and WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
nCino Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
07.12.20
nCino to Present at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
01.12.20
nCino and Accenture Help Vancity Transform Its Commercial Lending Operations

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.11.20
4
nCino inc.