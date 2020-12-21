nCino’s Japanese Subsidiary, nCino K.K., Attracts New Investors and Names General Manager

TOKYO and WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd., the venture capital arm of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and SMBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd., an affiliate of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, have acquired an equity stake in nCino K.K., nCino’s subsidiary in Tokyo. Additionally, Itsuki Nomura, formerly of Dell Technologies, has been named general manager of nCino’s Tokyo office.

nCino partnered with Japan Cloud in 2019 to establish nCino K.K., after previously opening offices in London, Toronto and Sydney, to expand its international presence and help transform the Japanese financial services industry. nCino’s comprehensive, cloud-based platform, the nCino Bank Operating System, enables financial institutions around the globe to increase profitability, productivity and operational efficiency while improving the employee and client experience. The involvement of Mitsubishi UFJ Capital and SMBC Venture Capital and the addition of Mr. Nomura will help nCino further scale its business in Japan as it seeks to accelerate the digital transformation of financial institutions in the country.

Takashi Hasegawa, Managing Director of Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, stated, "In this difficult environment amidst the ongoing pandemic, companies need to provide faster funding and digital services, and financial institutions need to be more efficient to meet these needs. We are confident that nCino's flexible, cloud-based solutions will serve as an infrastructure for financial institutions to adapt to this change and fulfill their mission and client expectations without delay.”

Hironori Shimizu, Managing Director of SMBC Venture Capital, added, "Since its founding in the United States at the end of 2011, nCino has been adopted by a wide range of business units, both corporate and individual, at financial institutions of various sizes, from major banks in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific to community and challenger banks. As Japanese financial institutions are exploring ways to adapt, we hope that nCino will apply the best practices it has cultivated with the world's most advanced banks to drive the digital transformation trend in Japan.”