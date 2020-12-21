 

ProPetro Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 23:00  |  42   |   |   

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it has appointed G. Larry Lawrence to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective December 17, 2020. Mr. Lawrence is an oilfield business leader with extensive experience across finance, accounting and operations. He brings an extensive accounting background along with decades of experience in the energy industry.

“We are excited about the future of ProPetro with the addition of Larry as an independent Director,” said Phillip Gobe, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “His experience as a director and financial acumen will strengthen key functions at ProPetro, and his appointment demonstrates our commitment to strong governance principles.”

“I am honored to join ProPetro’s Board and look forward to contributing to the Board’s governance and oversight initiatives. In addition, I look forward to the opportunity to support a premier service provider operating in the premier oil-producing Permian Basin,” said Mr. Lawrence.

About G. Larry Lawrence

Mr. Lawrence previously served as Audit Committee Chair of Legacy Reserves, LLP’s Board of Directors, a role he held from 2006 to 2019. Mr. Lawrence previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Natural Gas Services Group for nine years, as Chief Financial Officer for Lynx Operating Co. Inc. for three years and as Chief Financial Officer for Pure Resources, Inc. for two years. He has also held finance and management consulting positions for Parson Group, ARCO and Crescent Consulting. Mr. Lawrence earned his bachelor’s degree with an accounting major from Dillard University in New Orleans.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.

ProPetro Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProPetro Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it has appointed G. Larry Lawrence to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective December 17, 2020. Mr. Lawrence is an oilfield business leader with extensive …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
Velodyne Joins the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program
UTHealth in Houston and Athersys Announce Commencement of Patient Enrollment in a Phase 2 Trial ...
Henry Schein Medical Enhances Access to Ansell Isolation Gowns Amid COVID-19, Helping to Improve ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:00 Uhr
ProPetro Names Adam Muñoz as Successor to David Sledge, Chief Operating Officer