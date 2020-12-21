First Trust Expands December Target Outcome Series, Introducing Two New Buffer Strategies based on QQQ and EFA – Plus Two Buffer Strategies based on SPY

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”) a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has expanded its suite of Target Outcome ETFs with the launch of new Buffer strategies based on QQQ and EFA, as well as new Buffer and Deep Buffer strategies based on SPY.

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF–December (Cboe: QDEC), based on the Invesco QQQ Trust℠, Series 1 (“QQQ”), and

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF–December (Cboe: YDEC), based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (“EFA”).

Additionally, the December Series includes new monthly versions of the Buffer and Deep Buffer ETFs, both of which are based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (“SPY”):

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF–December (Cboe: FDEC), and

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF–December (Cboe: DDEC).

The funds are actively managed ETFs that are designed to help investors maintain a level of protection in down markets, while taking advantage of growth opportunities in up markets. The funds seek to provide targeted market exposure to reference assets that are based on market indexes, while providing a defined downside buffer level, over specific Target Outcome Period, which removes some of the uncertainty associated with investing.

“We are gratified by the growing number of investment advisors that have embraced Target Outcome ETFs for their clients, and we’re excited to expand this lineup to include hedged exposure to other indices, with the addition of QDEC and YDEC,” said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, ETF Strategist at First Trust.

The funds are the latest additions to First Trust’s suite of Buffer ETFs, which has over $1.5B in total net assets for the product line as of 11/30/20 and is among the fastest growing in the Target Outcome Investments/defined outcome space. The November Series recently completed its initial Target Outcome Period, in which it performed in-line with objectives and provided notably less volatility than SPY.

The funds are managed and sub-advised by Cboe Vest Financial LLC (“Cboe Vest”) using a “target outcome strategy” or pre-determined target investment outcome. Cboe Vest is the creator of Target Outcome Investments (also known as “defined outcome” investments) and manager of the longest running buffer strategy fund.

Outcome period values for the December Series of the Target Outcome ETFs: