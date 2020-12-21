 

First Trust Expands December Target Outcome Series, Introducing Two New Buffer Strategies based on QQQ and EFA – Plus Two Buffer Strategies based on SPY

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 22:49  |  65   |   |   

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”) a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has expanded its suite of Target Outcome ETFs with the launch of new Buffer strategies based on QQQ and EFA, as well as new Buffer and Deep Buffer strategies based on SPY.

The December Series includes the brand new strategies:

  • FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF–December (Cboe: QDEC), based on the Invesco QQQ Trust℠, Series 1 (“QQQ”), and
  • FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF–December (Cboe: YDEC), based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (“EFA”).

Additionally, the December Series includes new monthly versions of the Buffer and Deep Buffer ETFs, both of which are based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (“SPY”):

  • FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF–December (Cboe: FDEC), and
  • FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF–December (Cboe: DDEC).

The funds are actively managed ETFs that are designed to help investors maintain a level of protection in down markets, while taking advantage of growth opportunities in up markets. The funds seek to provide targeted market exposure to reference assets that are based on market indexes, while providing a defined downside buffer level, over specific Target Outcome Period, which removes some of the uncertainty associated with investing.

“We are gratified by the growing number of investment advisors that have embraced Target Outcome ETFs for their clients, and we’re excited to expand this lineup to include hedged exposure to other indices, with the addition of QDEC and YDEC,” said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, ETF Strategist at First Trust.

The funds are the latest additions to First Trust’s suite of Buffer ETFs, which has over $1.5B in total net assets for the product line as of 11/30/20 and is among the fastest growing in the Target Outcome Investments/defined outcome space. The November Series recently completed its initial Target Outcome Period, in which it performed in-line with objectives and provided notably less volatility than SPY.

The funds are managed and sub-advised by Cboe Vest Financial LLC (“Cboe Vest”) using a “target outcome strategy” or pre-determined target investment outcome. Cboe Vest is the creator of Target Outcome Investments (also known as “defined outcome” investments) and manager of the longest running buffer strategy fund.

Outcome period values for the December Series of the Target Outcome ETFs:

TICKER

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Trust Expands December Target Outcome Series, Introducing Two New Buffer Strategies based on QQQ and EFA – Plus Two Buffer Strategies based on SPY First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”) a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has expanded its suite of Target Outcome ETFs with the launch of new Buffer strategies based on QQQ and EFA, as well …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
Velodyne Joins the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program
UTHealth in Houston and Athersys Announce Commencement of Patient Enrollment in a Phase 2 Trial ...
Henry Schein Medical Enhances Access to Ansell Isolation Gowns Amid COVID-19, Helping to Improve ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity