 

Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash Rate Capacity Over 3.8 EH/s

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 22:55  |  93   |   |   

Riot Continues Its Bitcoin Mining Hash Rate Growth with Additional Purchase Expanding Total Fleet to 37,640 Next-Generation Bitmain Antminers

Castle Rock, CO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company"), announces an expected 65% increase in bitcoin mining hash rate capacity resulting from the purchase and future deployment of 15,000 S19 Pro and S19j Pro Antminers from Bitmain Technologies Limited (“Bitmain”). The approximate $35 million purchase is comprised of 3,000 S19 Pro Antminers (110 TH) and 12,000 S19j Pro Antminers (100 TH). These additional miners are scheduled for receipt and deployment starting in May 2021 and continuing through October 2021.

This new order of miners, combined with the Company’s prior miner purchases, is expected to significantly increase Riot’s estimated bitcoin mining hash rate from the previously announced 2.3 EH/s to 3.8 EH/s.   The Company has been receiving and deploying new miners consistently through 2020, including this new purchase; the delivery schedule continues into the fourth quarter of 2021.

At full deployment of Riot’s 37,640 next-generation fleet of miners, Riot estimates its total operational hash rate capacity will be 3.8 EH/s and consume approximately 120 MW of energy. As a result, the Company expects to have an aggregate mining efficiency of 31.79±% 5 joules per terahash (J/TH).  

“Continued growth in deployed miners is paramount to a miner’s success,” said Jeff McGonegal, CEO of Riot. “Expanding the Company’s bitcoin mining hash rate and operating on a cost-effective basis is very important, particularly during periods when the bitcoin spot price has appreciably increased. We are pleased to have secured this latest purchase, especially given that the available supply of mining hardware continues to become increasingly scarce.”

"We are extremely excited to expand and deepen our partnership with Riot Blockchain again this year.  In total, Riot additionally purchased 15,000 Antminer 19 series. The 19 series enjoy a wide popularity in the global markets with outstanding hash rates and power efficiency, which continuously bring tremendous values to our customers around the world. I am confident that with the new purchase, Riot can continue to grow their mining operation and play an increasingly vital role in bitcoin mining across North America.” said Irene Gao, Antminer Sales Director of NCSA Region, Bitmain.

Seite 1 von 2
Riot Blockchain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash Rate Capacity Over 3.8 EH/s Riot Continues Its Bitcoin Mining Hash Rate Growth with Additional Purchase Expanding Total Fleet to 37,640 Next-Generation Bitmain AntminersCastle Rock, CO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot”, “Riot …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
HeavytraderZ: Bitcoin 40.000 Dollar bis Ende März? Zalando klarer Favorit
14.12.20
HeavytraderZ: Bitcoin Group, Riot Blockchain - wer profitiert von der nächsten Bitcoin-Rallye?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:17 Uhr
171
Riot Blockchain das könnte was werden.