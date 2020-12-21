Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash Rate Capacity Over 3.8 EH/s

Castle Rock, CO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company") , announces an expected 65% increase in bitcoin mining hash rate capacity resulting from the purchase and future deployment of 15,000 S19 Pro and S19j Pro Antminers from Bitmain Technologies Limited (“Bitmain”). The approximate $35 million purchase is comprised of 3,000 S19 Pro Antminers (110 TH) and 12,000 S19j Pro Antminers (100 TH). These additional miners are scheduled for receipt and deployment starting in May 2021 and continuing through October 2021.

This new order of miners, combined with the Company’s prior miner purchases, is expected to significantly increase Riot’s estimated bitcoin mining hash rate from the previously announced 2.3 EH/s to 3.8 EH/s. The Company has been receiving and deploying new miners consistently through 2020, including this new purchase; the delivery schedule continues into the fourth quarter of 2021.

At full deployment of Riot’s 37,640 next-generation fleet of miners, Riot estimates its total operational hash rate capacity will be 3.8 EH/s and consume approximately 120 MW of energy. As a result, the Company expects to have an aggregate mining efficiency of 31.79±% 5 joules per terahash (J/TH).

“Continued growth in deployed miners is paramount to a miner’s success,” said Jeff McGonegal, CEO of Riot. “Expanding the Company’s bitcoin mining hash rate and operating on a cost-effective basis is very important, particularly during periods when the bitcoin spot price has appreciably increased. We are pleased to have secured this latest purchase, especially given that the available supply of mining hardware continues to become increasingly scarce.”

"We are extremely excited to expand and deepen our partnership with Riot Blockchain again this year. In total, Riot additionally purchased 15,000 Antminer 19 series. The 19 series enjoy a wide popularity in the global markets with outstanding hash rates and power efficiency, which continuously bring tremendous values to our customers around the world. I am confident that with the new purchase, Riot can continue to grow their mining operation and play an increasingly vital role in bitcoin mining across North America.” said Irene Gao, Antminer Sales Director of NCSA Region, Bitmain.