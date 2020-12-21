 

ProPetro Names Adam Muñoz as Successor to David Sledge, Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 23:00  |  32   |   |   

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that David Sledge, the current Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), will be succeeded in his role by Adam Muñoz at the end of 2020.

“We are very appreciative of David’s service to ProPetro over the past nine years,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Phillip Gobe. “David has had a long and distinguished career in oilfield services. David’s career in the Permian Basin spans over 41 years and multiple service lines where he has seen success at every stop. We are proud for David to have been such a large part of our success and growth, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

David Sledge stated, “I am extremely proud to have been a part of the ProPetro team for the past nine years and I am looking forward to retirement. During my time with the Company, I had the opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented people in our industry, and I wish the team continued success.”

David’s tenure with ProPetro spanned a period where the company grew from just a single operating hydraulic fracturing fleet to as many as 27 active fleets. David also oversaw an operational and safety record that is well regarded across the industry. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Comstock Resources, Inc. from 1996 to 2018. Prior to joining ProPetro, Mr. Sledge was Vice President - Drilling for Basic Energy Services from 2007 to 2009 and was President and Chief Operating Officer of Sledge Drilling Corp., which was sold to Basic Energy Services in 2007. David also spent 25 years working with his father, Gene Sledge, at Gene Sledge Drilling Corporation before the company sold to Patterson Drilling in 1996.

Upon his departure, David will be succeeded in the role of Chief Operating Officer by the Company’s current Senior Vice President of Operations Adam Muñoz. Adam Muñoz joined the Company in 2010 to initiate ProPetro’s Permian pressure pumping operation. Prior to joining ProPetro, Adam held sales and operations roles at Frac Tech Services and Weatherford International. Since joining ProPetro, Adam has served as the Director of Business Development and Technical Services where he was responsible for overseeing the growth of the hydraulic fracturing operations as well as managing the department’s day-to-day technical services. Prior to his current role, Adam served as the Vice President of Frac Services where his duties included leading the hydraulic fracturing division through specific efforts to increase operational efficiencies and maximize financial productivity.

“We are also pleased to see Adam advance his career here at ProPetro,” commented Gobe. “Adam has played an instrumental role in the ProPetro culture of safe, superior performance at the wellsite in addition to developing strong and collaborative relationships with our customers. In his new role, Adam will continue this commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.”

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.

ProPetro Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProPetro Names Adam Muñoz as Successor to David Sledge, Chief Operating Officer ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that David Sledge, the current Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), will be succeeded in his role by Adam Muñoz at the end of 2020. “We are very appreciative of David’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
Velodyne Joins the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program
UTHealth in Houston and Athersys Announce Commencement of Patient Enrollment in a Phase 2 Trial ...
Henry Schein Medical Enhances Access to Ansell Isolation Gowns Amid COVID-19, Helping to Improve ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:00 Uhr
ProPetro Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors