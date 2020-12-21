 

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Provides Update on Multi-Asset Team Buildout

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group is pleased to provide an update on the continuing evolution of its Multi-Asset team. Adrian Helfert, SVP – Multi-Asset, joined Westwood in January 2019 from Amundi Asset Management and has overseen the buildout of the Multi-Asset team that manages Westwood’s flagship Income Opportunity strategy along with Total Return, High Income and Alternative Income, as well as Credit Opportunities and other dedicated fixed income strategies. In addition to Mr. Helfert, the Multi-Asset team now consists of Scott Barnard, Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, who joined Westwood in July 2020 and adds generalist fixed income expertise; Hussein Adatia, Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager, who joined Westwood in January 2019 and brings deep credit and multi-asset expertise; Seth Gold, Analyst and Assistant Portfolio Manager, who joined Westwood in July 2015 and provides research and market insight on convertible securities; and Payton DeLong, Quantitative Analyst, who joined Westwood in July 2019 and brings a quantitative modeling and data analytics skill set to the team. Effective immediately, Mr. Barnard, who previously worked with Mr. Helfert for 12 years at Amundi, has been added to the portfolio team of the Westwood Income Opportunity Fund; Mr. Gold has been added to the portfolio team of the Westwood Alternative Income Fund; and Mr. Barnard and Mr. Adatia have been added to the portfolio team of the Westwood High Income Fund. We expect to continue to strengthen the Multi-Asset team over time with additional hires that broaden the team’s capabilities. The Multi-Asset team continues to receive support from Westwood’s U.S. Value Equity research platform. 

As part of the strategic realignment of the Multi-Asset team, Westwood no longer intends to offer strategies solely focused on convertible securities. Dave Clott, Shawn Mato and Brendan Ryan, members of Westwood’s Global Convertible Securities team that exclusively managed stand-alone convertibles strategies and provided input to strategies across our Multi-Asset spectrum, have transitioned back to Aviva Investors, the firm from which they joined Westwood in 2014. Seth Gold, previously a member of the Global Convertible Securities team since 2015, will remain on Westwood’s Multi-Asset team.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP 
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in two distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity and Multi-Asset, available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains an office in Houston. For more information, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Westwood Media Contact:

Tyler Bradford
Hewes Communications
212-207-9454
tyler@hewescomm.com




