 

Iterum Therapeutics Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 23:00  |  56   |   |   

Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market is expected to begin on December 23, 2020

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that on December 18, 2020, the Listing Qualifications department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) approved the Company's request to transfer its listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market from The Nasdaq Global Market. The transfer is expected to take effect at the opening of business on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. The Company's shares will continue to trade under the symbol “ITRM.” The Nasdaq Capital Market is a continuous trading market that operates in substantially the same manner as The Nasdaq Global Market, and listed companies must meet certain financial and corporate governance requirements.  

Upon transfer, the Company will continue to have the remainder of the 180 calendar days compliance period, or until March 23, 2021, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Bid Price Rule”) for continued listing. As previously disclosed, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq on September 24, 2020, notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with the Bid Price Rule and had an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until March 23, 2021, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days by March 23, 2021. The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price of its listed ordinary shares and, as appropriate, will consider available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

Also as previously disclosed, on September 24, 2020 the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying it that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C) (the “MVPHS Rule”) and, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), had an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until March 23, 2021, to regain compliance with the MVPHS Rule. On December 14, 2020, the Company received notification from Nasdaq that, for 13 consecutive trading days, from November 24, 2020 to December 11, 2020, the Company’s market value of publicly held shares (MVPHS) had been $15,000,000 or greater, indicating that the Company had regained compliance with the MVPHS Rule.   In addition, as previously disclosed, on July 15, 2020, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that, for the last 30 consecutive business days, the market value of its listed securities was less than the minimum $50,000,000 requirement for inclusion on The Nasdaq Global Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) (the “MVLS Rule”). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company was provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until January 11, 2021, to regain compliance with the MVLS Rule. Nasdaq has indicated that in connection with the transfer from The Nasdaq Global Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company has regained compliance with the MVLS Rule.  

Seite 1 von 3


Iterum Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iterum Therapeutics Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market is expected to begin on December 23, 2020DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Filing of US Patent Application Based on Favorable Written Opinion of the International Search Authority
30.11.20
Iterum Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Oral Sulopenem

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
25
Iterum (Mkap $32 M) Ergebnisse Phase 3 Daten erwartet