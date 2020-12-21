Iterum Therapeutics Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market

Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market is expected to begin on December 23, 2020

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that on December 18, 2020, the Listing Qualifications department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) approved the Company's request to transfer its listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market from The Nasdaq Global Market. The transfer is expected to take effect at the opening of business on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. The Company's shares will continue to trade under the symbol “ITRM.” The Nasdaq Capital Market is a continuous trading market that operates in substantially the same manner as The Nasdaq Global Market, and listed companies must meet certain financial and corporate governance requirements.



Upon transfer, the Company will continue to have the remainder of the 180 calendar days compliance period, or until March 23, 2021, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Bid Price Rule”) for continued listing. As previously disclosed, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq on September 24, 2020, notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with the Bid Price Rule and had an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until March 23, 2021, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days by March 23, 2021. The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price of its listed ordinary shares and, as appropriate, will consider available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.

Also as previously disclosed, on September 24, 2020 the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying it that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C) (the “MVPHS Rule”) and, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), had an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until March 23, 2021, to regain compliance with the MVPHS Rule. On December 14, 2020, the Company received notification from Nasdaq that, for 13 consecutive trading days, from November 24, 2020 to December 11, 2020, the Company’s market value of publicly held shares (MVPHS) had been $15,000,000 or greater, indicating that the Company had regained compliance with the MVPHS Rule. In addition, as previously disclosed, on July 15, 2020, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that, for the last 30 consecutive business days, the market value of its listed securities was less than the minimum $50,000,000 requirement for inclusion on The Nasdaq Global Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) (the “MVLS Rule”). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company was provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until January 11, 2021, to regain compliance with the MVLS Rule. Nasdaq has indicated that in connection with the transfer from The Nasdaq Global Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company has regained compliance with the MVLS Rule.