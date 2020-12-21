 

Mesa Air Group Reports November 2020 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for November 2020.

Mesa Airlines reported 23,144 block hours in November 2020, a 38.2 percent drop from November 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.62 percent and 99.97 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for November 2020 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

  Nov-20 Nov-19 % Change   YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change
Block Hours              
American 10,643   15,877   -33.0 %   18,968   32,516   -41.7 %
United 12,302   21,572   -43.0 %   24,073   43,834   -45.1 %
DHL 199   N/A   N/A     270.82   N/A   N/A  
Total 23,144   37,449   -38.2 %   43,312   76,350   -43.3 %
               
  Nov-20 Nov-19 % Change   YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change
Departures              
American 5,570   9,312   -40.2 %   10,078   19,324   -47.8 %
United 6,201   11,104   -44.2 %   12,270   22,599   -45.7 %
DHL 134   N/A   N/A     174   N/A   N/A  
Total 11,905   20,416   -41.7 %   22,522   41,923   -46.3 %
               
Controllable Completion Factor*          
American 99.62 % 99.65 % -0.03 %   99.77 % 99.46 % 0.31 %
United 99.97 % 99.99 % -0.02 %   99.96 % 99.99 % -0.03 %
               
Total Completion Factor**              
American 98.05 % 99.01 % -0.97 %   98.40 % 97.94 % 0.47 %
United 99.44 % 99.83 % -0.39 %   99.68 % 99.55 % 0.13 %
                           

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 104 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of November 30th, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 384 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

Media
Matthew Harris
Media@mesa-air.com


