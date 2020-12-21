Monmouth Real Estate Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from Blackwells Capital

Monmouth also today confirmed receipt on December 1, 2020, of an earlier, substantially identical unsolicited proposal from Blackwells to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company for $16.75 per share in cash (the “original proposal”). Monmouth’s Board, along with its financial and legal advisors, carefully considered the original proposal and unanimously determined that it did not reflect Monmouth’s strategic value or future prospects, and was not in the best interests of the Company.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) today confirmed receipt of an unsolicited proposal from Blackwells Capital LLC (“Blackwells”), to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company for $18.00 per share in cash. The Blackwells proposal is non-binding, highly conditional and reflects a 5.9% premium to the Company’s closing stock price on December 18,2020.

The Company issued the following statement:

The Monmouth Board of Directors, consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, will carefully review and consider the revised proposal at its next meeting. The Board is committed to pursuing the course of action that is in the best interests of the Company.

The Monmouth Board is well advised and regularly considers opportunities to create stockholder value. The Board and management team are confident in Monmouth’s business plan and are excited about the Company’s prospects for continued growth and value creation in 2021 and beyond.

Venable LLP is serving as Monmouth’s legal counsel, and CS Capital Advisors is acting as the Company’s financial advisor.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 120 properties containing a total of approximately 23.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. The Company’s occupancy rate as of this date is 99.6%.