Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Common Shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited and Call Options by President of the Company

Additionally, the President of the Company, Robert Bugbee, has purchased call options on an aggregate of 400,000 common shares (or 4,000 call option contracts) of the Company for total consideration of $578,000. The option contracts have strike prices of $12.00 and $13.00 (each for 2,000 call option contracts) and an expiration of April 2021.

MONACO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced that Scorpio Services Holding Limited (“SSH”), a related party, has purchased 210,000 common shares of the Company in the open market at an average price of $10.81 per share.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s fleet consists of 135 owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 63 MR tankers and 18 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 5.1 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

