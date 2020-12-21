Medexus Announces Annual Equity Incentive Grants to Non-Executive Directors

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced today that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has formally granted (the “Annual Grants”) restricted share units (“RSUs”) and stock options (“Options”) to the Company’s non-executive directors pursuant to the Company’s previously-approved annual director compensation framework. The Annual Grants were approved by the Board in November 2020 on the recommendation of the Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board as part of the Company’s overall director compensation program.

An aggregate of 25,200 RSUs and 50,400 Options were granted to the Company’s five non-executive directors with an effective date of December 19, 2020 and 100% of the RSUs and Options will vest on the date of the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders, which is expected to be held in September 2021. Each vested RSU entitles the applicable holder to receive one common share of the Company at a price of $0.01 per common share. The Options were issued with an exercise price of $6.60, being the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 18, 2020 and have a term of ten (10) years. The RSUs and Options are each exercisable by delivering an exercise notice to the Company in accordance with the Company’s 2018 omnibus equity incentive plan and the terms of the applicable award agreement.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

