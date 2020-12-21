 

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Announces That Sona Nanotech Inc. (SNANF) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 23:49  |  58   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Sona Nanotech Inc. (OTC: SNANF) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934 between July 2, 2020 and November 25, 2020. Sona is a life sciences company that produces diagnostic tests.

If you suffered a loss due to Sona Nanotech Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Sona Nanotech Inc. (SNANF) Misled Shareholders Regarding the Viability of its Rapid, COVID-19 Antigen Test

According to the complaint, on July 2, 2020, Sona issued a press release announcing that its rapid detection, COVID-19 antigen test was entering into an independent clinical, in-field evaluation study to generate data to support its submission to the FDA and Health Canada for emergency use authorization. Sona stated that the results from the field study would be available at the end of July. On August 6, 2020, Sona published a press release updating the status of its COVID-19 antigen test, and stating there would be a delay in the results due to study modifications and ethics review board approvals. On this news, shares of Sona fell $3.09 per share, or over 34%, on August 6, 2020. Then, on October 29, 2020, Sona issued a press release announcing that it had received notice from the FDA that the Company's request for an emergency use authorization for the marketing of its rapid, COVID-19 antigen test in the U.S. "is not a priority" and would not be issued. On this news, shares of Sona fell $2.77 per share, or over 48%, to just $3.00 on October 29, 2020. On November 25, 2020, Sona's stock fell again, closing at just $0.74 per share, on Sona's announcement that it withdrew its application for an Interim Order authorization from Health Canada for the marketing of its rapid, COVID-19 antigen test to obtain more clinical data to augment its submission.

If you purchased your Sona Nanotech Inc. (SNANF) between July 2, 2020 and November 25, 2020, you have until February 16, 2021, to ask the court to appoint them as lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Sona Nanotech Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Sona Nanotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Announces That Sona Nanotech Inc. (SNANF) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Sona Nanotech Inc. (OTC: SNANF) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
Velodyne Joins the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
UTHealth in Houston and Athersys Announce Commencement of Patient Enrollment in a Phase 2 Trial ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
50
Sona Nanotech - schnellster Coronavirus-Test?