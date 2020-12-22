Delta 9 to Open Ninth Cannabis Retail Store

“We’re excited to bring Delta 9 and our many brand partners to the residents of Transcona and surrounding areas while contributing to their community as a socially responsible and community-oriented business.” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Winnipeg has been an amazing market for us, and we want to continue to invest and grow here. Our retail strategy is to offer some of the best selection of cannabis products at the lowest prices from the most popular cannabis manufacturers in Canada.”

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the grand opening of its ninth Delta 9 Cannabis retail store, and sixth cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba. Delta 9’s newest retail store is located in the City of Winnipeg and is scheduled to open on December 22, 2020.

Delta 9 now has six stores open servicing Manitobans and nine in total across Canada. The Company plans to open up to 20 total Delta 9 retail stores by 2022 and has a long-term vision of opening many more Delta 9 branded retail stores across Canada.

Delta 9’s welcoming retail cannabis concept, combined with a focus on convenient and high traffic shopping destinations have been a successful part of the Company’s overall vertical integration strategy. At approximately 1800 square feet, the newest Delta 9 Cannabis Store is situated at the major intersection of Regent Ave (Route 37) and Lagimodiere Blvd (Route 59). This intersection is the focal point for over 2.5 million square feet of retail businesses making it the city’s second largest shopping destination. The surrounding area tenants include: Walmart, Home Depot, Costco, Superstore, Rona, Canadian Tire, Princess Auto, Goodlife Fitness, Kildonan Place Shopping Centre and Sobey’s. The Regent and Lagimodiere Boulevard traffic corridor in Northeast Winnipeg sees over 95,000 vehicles every day and is the busiest shopping district in the vicinity.

The new store offers customers an open and modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens, concentrates, a full assortment of cannabis accessories and will provide touchless Click & Collect service. Members of the public can also sign up for free cannabis education courses offered in the store’s education center.