 

PropTech Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve Business Combination with Porch.com; Cash Proceeds to Exceed $322 Million Following Transaction Closing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 23:45  |  89   |   |   

- All Stockholder Proposals Were Approved -

- 99.99% of Public Shareholders Elected to Retain Porch Common Stock –

- Over $322 Million of Gross Proceeds Raised in The Transaction Will Help Accelerate Growth in a $220 Billion Addressable Market -

- Transaction Expected to Close on December 23, 2020 -

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PTAC) (“PropTech” or “PTAC”) today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Porch.com, Inc. ("Porch” of “the Company") and the related proposals at a Special Meeting held for this purpose on December 21, 2020. Holders of 16,859,288 shares of PTAC’s common stock, or 99.99% of the issued and outstanding shares, voted in favor of the transaction. The parties expect the closing of the transaction to occur on December 23, 2020.

Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed "Porch Group, Inc." and its common stock and warrants will begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbols "PRCH" and “PRCHW” on Thursday, December 24, 2020. To celebrate the closing, Porch Founder and CEO Matt Ehrlichman will ring the opening bell virtually on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on December 24th.

PTAC also announced that stockholders holding 17,249,600 shares (or 99.99%) elected to retain their common stock. As a result, approximately $173 million will remain in PropTech’s trust account and be released upon the closing of the Business Combination. Including the $150 million fully committed common stock private investment announced with the definitive Business Combination agreement, Porch expects to receive over $322 million in gross proceeds at the closing of the Business Combination.

“We are grateful for our shareholders’ support as we advance our mission to make the home simple, from moving to maintaining and everything in between,” said Porch Founder and CEO Matt Ehrlichman. “With more than $322 million in total liquidity before debt paydown and transaction fees, we have the resources to accelerate our vertical SaaS and reoccurring B2B2C transaction revenue platform. We look forward to a successful public listing, delivering strong shareholder returns, and building a truly great and enduring company.”

Seite 1 von 3
PropTech Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PropTech Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve Business Combination with Porch.com; Cash Proceeds to Exceed $322 Million Following Transaction Closing - All Stockholder Proposals Were Approved - - 99.99% of Public Shareholders Elected to Retain Porch Common Stock – - Over $322 Million of Gross Proceeds Raised in The Transaction Will Help Accelerate Growth in a $220 Billion Addressable Market - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
PropTech Acquisition Corp. Reports De Minimis Stockholder Redemptions, Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with Porch.com, Inc.