Brattle Street Announces Name Change to Salona Global Medical Device Corporation; Completes Share Consolidation; Closes Oversubscribed Concurrent Financing for Transformative Deal

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (formerly Brattle Street Investment Corp.) (the “Company” or “Salona Global”)) (TSXV:SGMD) is pleased to announce it has changed its name to “Salona Global Medical Device Corporation” and its stock ticker symbol has been changed from “BRTL” to “SGMD”. In connection with its previously announced acquisition and a change of business (the “Transaction”), Salona Global has also completed the Consolidation (defined below). As part of the re-listing plan, Salona Global is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced concurrent‎ financing, for $5,550,258, representing an oversubscription of $568,981, details of which are below.



Upon re-listing, currently subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and shareholder approval and the US Securities and Exchange Commission‎ declaring a Form S-1 ‎Registration Statement of the Company effective, Salona Global (investor information at www.salonaglobal.com) will be an acquisition oriented, US-based medical device company with the ultimate goal to list on a US stock exchange, as it plans to achieve scale through both further acquisitions and organic growth. Upon closing of the Transaction, Salona Global will be operating in the US$30 billion recovery science market including post-operative pain, wound care and other markets serving the ageing population in developed economies. Salona Global’s emphasis will include products for those over 65.

Salona Global is led by the new Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO, US healthcare executive Mr. Les Cross.

Mr. Cross is the former Chairman and CEO of DJO Global, which completed a US$200m IPO on the NYSE in 2001 and was subsequently sold to Blackstone for US$1.6 billion in 2007.

Mr. Cross has been a leader in healthcare acquisitions and integrations, having completed and integrated nearly 20 acquisitions.

Ms. Jane Kiernan, a US healthcare executive, is the Vice Chairwoman of the Board.

Ms. Kiernan is the former CEO of Salter Labs (www.salterlabs.com), a medical device company owned by Roundtable Healthcare Partners (a private equity fund.)

She is a former director and Chairwoman of the Governance, Nominating and Audit Committees of American Medical Systems, a Nasdaq company that was sold to Endo Pharmaceuticals for US$2.9 billion.

As previously announced, Mr. Cross and Ms. Kiernan are joined on the board by Dr. Ken Kashkin, the former Chief Medical Officer of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a multi-billion dollar private healthcare company, and a former senior executive at Abbot Laboratories, and Mr. Kyle Wilks, a US Naval Academy graduate, a former Executive Director at a mid-market healthcare private equity group and a former senior manager at Baxter Healthcare. Mr. Kyle Appleby is the interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The management team is expected to continue to serve after completion of the Transaction.