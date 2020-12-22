 

Brattle Street Announces Name Change to Salona Global Medical Device Corporation; Completes Share Consolidation; Closes Oversubscribed Concurrent Financing for Transformative Deal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 00:00  |  96   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (formerly Brattle Street Investment Corp.) (the “Company” or “Salona Global”)) (TSXV:SGMD) is pleased to announce it has changed its name to “Salona Global Medical Device Corporation” and its stock ticker symbol has been changed from “BRTL” to “SGMD”. In connection with its previously announced acquisition and a change of business (the “Transaction”), Salona Global has also completed the Consolidation (defined below). As part of the re-listing plan, Salona Global is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced concurrent‎ financing, for $5,550,258, representing an oversubscription of $568,981, details of which are below.

Upon re-listing, currently subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and shareholder approval and the US Securities and Exchange Commission‎ declaring a Form S-1 ‎Registration Statement of the Company effective, Salona Global (investor information at www.salonaglobal.com) will be an acquisition oriented, US-based medical device company with the ultimate goal to list on a US stock exchange, as it plans to achieve scale through both further acquisitions and organic growth. Upon closing of the Transaction, Salona Global will be operating in the US$30 billion recovery science market including post-operative pain, wound care and other markets serving the ageing population in developed economies. Salona Global’s emphasis will include products for those over 65.

Salona Global is led by the new Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO, US healthcare executive Mr. Les Cross.

  • Mr. Cross is the former Chairman and CEO of DJO Global, which completed a US$200m IPO on the NYSE in 2001 and was subsequently sold to Blackstone for US$1.6 billion in 2007.
  • Mr. Cross has been a leader in healthcare acquisitions and integrations, having completed and integrated nearly 20 acquisitions.

Ms. Jane Kiernan, a US healthcare executive, is the Vice Chairwoman of the Board.

  • Ms. Kiernan is the former CEO of Salter Labs (www.salterlabs.com), a medical device company owned by Roundtable Healthcare Partners (a private equity fund.)
  • She is a former director and Chairwoman of the Governance, Nominating and Audit Committees of American Medical Systems, a Nasdaq company that was sold to Endo Pharmaceuticals for US$2.9 billion.

As previously announced, Mr. Cross and Ms. Kiernan are joined on the board by Dr. Ken Kashkin, the former Chief Medical Officer of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a multi-billion dollar private healthcare company, and a former senior executive at Abbot Laboratories, and Mr. Kyle Wilks, a US Naval Academy graduate, a former Executive Director at a mid-market healthcare private equity group and a former senior manager at Baxter Healthcare. Mr. Kyle Appleby is the interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The management team is expected to continue to serve after completion of the Transaction.

Seite 1 von 6


Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brattle Street Announces Name Change to Salona Global Medical Device Corporation; Completes Share Consolidation; Closes Oversubscribed Concurrent Financing for Transformative Deal SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (formerly Brattle Street Investment Corp.) (the “Company” or “Salona Global”)) (TSXV:SGMD) is pleased to announce it has changed its name to “Salona Global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...