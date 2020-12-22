Columbus enters into agreement regarding divestment of To-Increase

Today, Columbus A/S entered into an agreement to divest its software subsidiary To-Increase to Gilde Buy Out Partners and the management of To-Increase for a price (Enterprise Value) of EUR 113m. The agreement has been entered into following a binding offer which Columbus received from Gilde Buy Out Partners today. The transaction is subject to Works Council consultation procedures being finalized in accordance with Dutch law. The transaction is expected to be completed during January 2021.

The agreement is part of the strategic review of Columbus’ portfolio and follows the decision made by Columbus’ Board of Directors to initiate a structured sales process to explore the possibility of divesting the software company To-Increase as part of Columbus’ new strategic direction to become a global consultancy. This decision was announced in Company Release no. 16/2020 of 28 October 2020.

Columbus’ decision of becoming a true global consultancy entails a more focused and simplified operation with increased customer centricity and a more digital advisory approach. The decision led Columbus to explore the opportunities to identify a buyer of To-Increase with a more aligned strategy and in a better position to realize the full potential of To-Increase.

Chairman of the Board in Columbus, Ib Kunøe, says: “I am very pleased to announce Gilde Buy Out Partners as the new owner of To-Increase. I am convinced that Gilde Buy Out Partners will be a great owner of To-Increase which is a global SaaS leader of Azure based business applications. The divestment of To-Increase is a major step in Columbus’ strategic journey to become a true global consultancy. Columbus can now focus its business on becoming a digital trusted advisor for our larger customers”.

Maurits Boomsma, Partner at Gilde Buy-Out Partners says: ”We look forward to partnering with the management team led by Luciano Cunha and to supporting their growth plans. To-Increase is an established leader in the fast-growing Microsoft Dynamics based business applications software market with innovative software solutions for their customers. With the right backing, we believe To-increase is well positioned for a phase of organic growth acceleration, continuing its track record of double-digit recurring revenue growth and further bolt-on M&A”.