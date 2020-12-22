Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted the Corporation’s notice to conduct a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) in accordance with the rules of the TSX.



As approved by the TSX, the Corporation is authorized to purchase up to 11,341,964 common shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of Canacol, being 113,419,647‎ common shares as of December 21, 2020. As of December 21, 2020, there were ‎179,592,722‎ common shares outstanding. The maximum number of common shares that Canacol may purchase on any given day is 60,132 common shares, which is 25% of the Corporation’s average daily trading volume on the TSX for the six months ended November 30, 2020 of 240,530 common shares. Canacol may also make one weekly block repurchase which exceeds the daily limit subject to prescribed rules. The Corporation has appointed Eight Capital as its broker to conduct the NCIB transactions.