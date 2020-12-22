 

Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted the Corporation’s notice to conduct a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) in accordance with the rules of the TSX.

As approved by the TSX, the Corporation is authorized to purchase up to 11,341,964 common shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of Canacol, being 113,419,647‎ common shares as of December 21, 2020. As of December 21, 2020, there were ‎179,592,722‎ common shares outstanding. The maximum number of common shares that Canacol may purchase on any given day is 60,132 common shares, which is 25% of the Corporation’s average daily trading volume on the TSX for the six months ended November 30, 2020 of 240,530 common shares. Canacol may also make one weekly block repurchase which exceeds the daily limit subject to prescribed rules. The Corporation has appointed Eight Capital as its broker to conduct the NCIB transactions.

The Corporation is authorized to make purchases during the period from December 24, 2020 to December 23, 2021, or until such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of the Corporation. Any common shares the Corporation purchases under the NCIB will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative trading systems, at the prevailing market price at the time of the transaction. All common shares acquired under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The Corporation's previous NCIB expired on December 10, 2020. Under the previous NCIB, the Corporation obtained the approval of the TSX to purchase up to 14,276,439 common shares, which represented 10% of the Corporation's public float at the time of approval. The Corporation purchased on the open market and cancelled an aggregate total of ‎2,013,123‎ common shares at a weighted average price of CDN $3.63 per common share under the previous NCIB.

Canacol has also entered into ‎an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to ‎allow for ‎the purchase of Shares under the NCIB at times when the Corporation may not ordinarily be permitted ‎to ‎purchase Shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.‎

