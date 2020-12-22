 

PENUMBRA ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Penumbra, Inc. on Behalf of Penumbra Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) on behalf of Penumbra stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Penumbra has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Penumbra is the subject of a short report by Quintessential Capital Management released on December 8, 2020. The report alleges that in some cases, the Company’s scientific research papers were authored by a fake person.

Based on this news, shares of Penumbra dropped by almost 9% on the same day, to close at $204.07 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Penumbra shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

