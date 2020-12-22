 

American Addiction Centers’ Enhances Online Resource to Make it Easier for People to Access Treatment During the Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 02:04  |  39   |   |   

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the pandemic rages on, more people are turning to drugs and alcohol to cope. Provisional CDC data also shows overdose deaths are on the rise. With the majority of people starting their search for help online, American Addiction Centers has enhanced its Treatment Solutions website to help people connect easier to treatment resources. The website now provides users with medically reviewed information on substance use and step-by-step guidance on how to access treatment for themselves or a loved one.

“With so many struggling right now, we must increase our efforts to reach more people with critical information that could save lives,” said Stephen Ebbett, AAC’s chief digital and marketing officer. “Treatment Solutions is a trusted resource at a time when many people need a lifeline. At AAC, we know long-term recovery is possible, and we are on a mission to make treatment as easy to access as possible.”

Some of the key features of Treatment Solutions include:

  • Signs of addiction
  • Medical terms and definitions
  • Insight on the admissions process
  • In-depth info on the most commonly misused drugs
  • Payment options, including how insurance coverage works
  • Recovery steps from detox to aftercare and support groups
  • Specialized programs for veterans and first responders

Product Manager Manish Kumar spearheaded the rebuild of the site to make it a more robust resource. He says throughout the site evolution he kept those struggling with addiction and their loved ones at the forefront of his mind.

“Addiction leaves a permanent mark on the minds of the vulnerable ones in the family, particularly if there are children involved,” said Kumar. “Addiction can really jeopardize the fabric of the family. My hope is that the site will help as many families as possible so that no child is impacted by the darkness of addiction. It is a race against time.”

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

Contact:
Joy Sutton
Director of Corporate Communications
jsutton@contactaac.com
615-587-7728


AAC Holdings (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Addiction Centers’ Enhances Online Resource to Make it Easier for People to Access Treatment During the Pandemic BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - As the pandemic rages on, more people are turning to drugs and alcohol to cope. Provisional CDC data also shows overdose deaths are on the rise. With the majority of people starting their search …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
American Addiction Centers Completes Financial Restructuring; Emerges with New Capital Structure and Positioned for Long-Term Growth