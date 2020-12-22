Medley Capital Corporation Announces Transfer of Listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the NASDAQ Global Market

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") today announced that it has completed the application process and has been authorized to transfer the listing of its shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), and its 6.125% Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) to the NASDAQ Global Market (the “NASDAQ”). In addition, effective January 1, 2021, the name of the Company will be changed to PhenixFIN Corporation. The Company expects the Common Stock and the Notes to begin trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols “PFX” and “PFXNL”, respectively, on January 4, 2021. Until that time, the Common Stock and the Notes will continue to trade on the NYSE.

