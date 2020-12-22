 

CF Energy Business Update

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC” or “China”) announces the following update on its principal projects under development:

Haitang Bay Integrated Smart Energy Project
The Group has been informed by its supplier that the delivery of some of the key equipment sourced from Europe to the Group for its integrated smart energy project in Haitang Bay (the “Integrated Smart Energy Project”) may be delayed, due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. As a result of the unforeseen delay in equipment delivery and despite the construction work of the project which is on schedule to date, the Company is forced to adjust the operation starting time towards early Q3 of 2021 instead of the previously announced time of Q1 of 2021. As Covid-19 pandemic continues to strike the world before vaccination takes its full effect, any such unexpected impact may cause further delay to the revised timeline. In spite of such a setback, management will continue to work closely with the project partners to move the project forward as fast as possible, and provide timely update(s) on progress to shareholders of the Company as and when required.

Meishan Smart Energy Project
With the preparation work for the construction of the smart energy project in Meishan (the “Meishan Smart Energy Project”) being on schedule as planned, operation of the project is scheduled to commence in January 2021.

EV Battery Swap Business Station
The second electrical vehicle battery swap station (the “EV Battery Swap Station”) in Sanya City has been assembled with testing and adjustment work being carried out at present, and scheduled for operation to begin within the first week in January 2021. This will complement the first station which became operational in July 2020 in Sanya City. For the first EV Battery Swap Station in Zhuhai City, the co-operating agreement for the procurement of the land has been signed and the station is planned to start operation by the third week of January 2021. The timing of the development of the first EV Battery Swap Station in Haikou will be determined in due course.

