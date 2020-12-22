Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination with BankMobile Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “MFAC”) (NYSE American: MFAC, MFAC.W, MFAC.U), a special purpose acquisition company, today held its previously announced special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). In connection therewith, the Company’s stockholders voted in favor of all proposals, including the proposed business combination between the Company and BankMobile Technologies, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation (“BankMobile”) (the “Proposed Transaction”). In connection with the Special Meeting, 500 shares of Class A common stock were redeemed.

About Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a focus on the fintech or financial services industries. MFAC consummated its initial public offering on the NYSE in August 2018 and is listed under the symbol “MFAC.” More information can be found on its website at http://www.megalithfinancial.com.

