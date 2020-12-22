INVITATION INVISIO invites you to a conference call December 22 at 10:00 CET
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on
December 22 at 10.00 CET where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present the acquisition of Racal Acoustics.
The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the acquisition followed by a Q&A session.
Phone number for the conference:
To participate in the conference call, use the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.
Standard international: +44 (0) 2071928338
Sweden (Local number): +46 (0) 856618467, (Tool free): +46 (0) 200125160
Denmark (Local number): +45 32720417, (Tool free): +45 80711246
UK (Local number): +44 (0) 8444819752, (Tool free): +44 (0) 8002796619
Germany (Local number): +49 (0) 6922222625, (Tool free): +49 (0) 8007234756
France (Local number): +33 (0) 170700781, (Tool free): +33 (0) 805101465
Switzerland (Local number): +41 (0) 445807145, (Tool free): +41(0) 800000367
Conference-ID: 467 9993
Webcast
To follow the presentation online, use the link below: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gc8audo3
For further information, please contact
Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO AB
Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | Mail: mpn@invisio.com
About INVISIO AB (publ)
INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/invisio-ab/r/invitation--invisio-invites-you-to-a-conference-call-december-22-at-10-00-cet,c3260466
The following files are available for download:
|
https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3260466/1353056.pdf
|
INVISIO invites to telephone conference
0 Kommentare