 

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. - FAF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 04:50  |  46   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until December 24, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against First American Financial Corp. (“FAF”) (NYSE: FAF), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 17, 2017 and October 22, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of FAF and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-faf/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by December 24, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

FAF and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 22, 2020, FAF disclosed that, in relation to a massive 2019 data security breach, “[i]n September 2020, the Company received a Wells Notice informing the Company that the [Securities and Exchange Commission] enforcement staff has made a preliminary determination to recommend a filing of an enforcement action by the SEC against the Company.”

On this news, the price of FAF’s shares declined, injuring investors.

The case is Floyd v. First American Financial Corp. et al, 20-cv-9781.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

