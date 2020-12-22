 

Bearclaw Capital Announces Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 06:18  |  63   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bearclaw Capital Corp. (“Bearclaw” or the “Company”) (NEX:BRL.H) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for up to 1,500,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.18 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $270,000 (the “Financing”). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one half of a share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.24 per common share for a period of 12 months from closing. Proceeds of the private placement will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Financing. Completion of the Financing is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the NEX Exchange. None of the securities sold in connection with the Financing are registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Bearclaw Capital Corp.

Bearclaw Capital Corp. is a Canadian public mining exploration company which was incorporated in British Columbia, Canada in 1999.

For further information, please contact:

Scott M. Ross, President
1900-1040 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4H3
Tel: 604-803-4883

Email: scott.ross@bearclawcapitalcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements: The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws which is not comprised of historical facts. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include statements made herein with respect to, among other things, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, inability to complete the Offering, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing, as well as those risks set out in the Company’s public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


Bearclaw Capital Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bearclaw Capital Announces Private Placement VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bearclaw Capital Corp. (“Bearclaw” or the “Company”) (NEX:BRL.H) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for up to 1,500,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.18 per …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Study Interim Data Results Featured on Streetsmart Live! ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Bearclaw Capital Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation and Amendment to Authorized Capital