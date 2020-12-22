Bearclaw Capital Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bearclaw Capital Corp. (“Bearclaw” or the “Company”) (NEX:BRL.H) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for up to 1,500,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.18 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $270,000 (the “Financing”). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one half of a share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.24 per common share for a period of 12 months from closing. Proceeds of the private placement will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.



All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Financing. Completion of the Financing is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the NEX Exchange. None of the securities sold in connection with the Financing are registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.