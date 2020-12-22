 

Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2021

Nokia Corporation 
Stock Exchange Release
December 22, 2020 at 08:00 (CET +1)

Espoo, Finland - In this stock exchange release Nokia provides its financial calendar for 2021, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.

Planned publication dates for Nokia's financial reports in 2021:

  • report for Q4 2020 and full year 2020: February 4, 2021;
  • report for Q1 2021: April 29, 2021;
  • report for Q2 2021 and half-year 2021: July 29, 2021; and
  • report for Q3 2021 and January-September 2021: October 28, 2021.

Publication of "Nokia in 2020"
Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2020" annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, in week 9 of 2021.

Nokia's Annual General Meeting
Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2021 is planned to be held on April 8, 2021.

About Nokia

We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries

Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations


