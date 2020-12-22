Additionally, Viro Spectrum Shield (VSS) was specifically tested and found to be effective against the COVID-19 virus as well as the A/H1N1, A/H2N3, B/H2N3 flu viruses in vitro, which demonstrates its Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Capability. VSS was also tested and found to be non-toxic in vitro.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Star Products, Inc. (USOTC: GSPI) announced on December 18 th it received new data from a US Federally Accredited Laboratory stating, "In three replications at 3% and 10% concentration [of normal dosage of Viro Spectrum Shield], 100% of the cells were protected from signs of infection by the SARS-CoV-2 [COVID-19] virus, in vitro".

Furthermore, over the past nine months numerous infected volunteers with serious flu-like symptoms, including those who have tested positive for COVID-19, have experienced significantly improved health and reduction or elimination of symptoms usually within 24 to 48 hours or less with no side effects. None of these people needed hospitalization.

Biotech Research makes no claims for VSS. The evidence and results speak for themselves!

Unlike vaccines, which can only protect you if you were vaccinated before you were infected, VSS can be taken before or after you unfortunately get/catch the virus and begin to show symptoms. Therefore, it’s a very good idea to have VSS in your home if you ever need it.

Viro Spectrum Shield is a proprietary blend of natural herbs and native plants. Presently, the blend is considered a dietary supplement. See https://vssmt.net/ for more information and testimonials (use coupon code GSPI30 at check out).

On December 11, 2020, Green Star Products announced a contract for the exclusive distribution rights to Brazil, Peru, and Colombia (see Press Release dated 12/11/2020).

About Green Star Products

Green Star Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment.

Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, continued acceptance of the company's products, dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic filings.