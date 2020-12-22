Polyphor Receives Approval to Start First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Inhaled Antibiotic Murepavadin

The Phase I study is part of the clinical development plan exploring the inhaled formulation of murepavadin to treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in people with cystic fibrosis, including resistant bacterial strains. The study is expected to enroll the first patient in the coming weeks. The safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic study is using eFlow Technology nebulizer (PARI Pharma GmbH) to administer murepavadin Inhalation Solution (MIS) in healthy volunteers.

“We are very excited to further expand Polyphor’s clinical pipeline with the initiation of this study in a rare disease indication beyond our Phase III immuno-oncology program with balixafortide in advanced metastatic breast cancer. Patients with CF urgently need new antibiotic options against Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection which is the most important pathogen in progressive and severe CF lung disease,” said Dr. Frank Weber, Chief Medical and Development Officer at Polyphor. “Inhaled murepavadin has the potential to address this need and we would like to thank the European Innovative Medicines Initiative and the CF Foundation for their tremendous support and guidance in the development of this innovative program.”

Polyphor’s inhaled murepavadin is currently being developed as a precision antibiotic specifically for the treatment of chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in people with CF. It is the first member of the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA), a novel class of antibiotics which was discovered by Polyphor and the University of Zurich and displays a unique mode of action. Based on the data of the inhaled murepavadin preclinical program suggesting significantly higher safety margins (at least 5-10 times) versus the intravenous formulation, Polyphor is initiating a clinical development program in CF. The Phase I study, evaluating safety and tolerability (both overall and local) of single and multiple ascending doses of inhaled murepavadin in healthy volunteers, is jointly funded by Polyphor and the European Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI). A Phase Ib/IIa trial in adults with CF, assessing safety and tolerability of ascending doses of inhaled murepavadin, is planned to be initiated following completion of the Phase I study in 2021. A recently granted award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will allow further development until the end of the Phase Ib/IIa study. Inhaled murepavadin is also part of the iABC project, a Europe-wide program dedicated to the development of inhaled antibiotics run by a consortium of leading lung specialists and research institutions in various European countries.