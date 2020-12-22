DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate DIC Asset AG acquires logistics asset in Bremen for EUR 25 million - acquisition volume increases to more than EUR 1.6 billion 22.12.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 22 December 2020. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, just had the sale and purchase agreement for an upscale new-build logistics property notarised. The transfer of possession, benefits and burdens is expected to take place in early 2021. The next acquisitions the company plans to make in the logistics asset class have already progressed to an advanced stage.

"With this step we are expanding our logistics investments and are glad that we successfully concluded the sale-and-purchase agreement for this high-end property. As planned, we expand our footprint in this strategically important asset class," commented Johannes von Mutius, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of DIC Asset AG.

The property, which has a lettable area of around 8,500 sqm, is part of an attractive micro-environment in the "Airport-Stadt Nord" locality in Bremen, with many renowned companies in the vicinity. Its regional and inter-regional transport links are excellent. It is occupied by a subsidiary of the Airbus Group. The property comprises two distinct buildings, one being an office scheme, the other a hybrid-use building that includes a manufacturing warehouse, a section for research & development, workshop spaces plus additional office and social areas.

The total investment costs (TIC) equalled EUR 25 million. This brings the acquisition volume that DIC Asset AG notarised since the start of the year up to more than EUR 1.6 billion. Meanwhile, the sale-and-purchase agreements for another two properties were notarised that, together with the "Deka Office Hub" and the "Wilhelminenhaus" property in Darmstadt, form the seed portfolio of the biggest institutional fund in the company's history so far. One of the two new assets lies on Kleyerstrasse in the Gallus locality of Frankfurt am Main and is home to the municipal public order office, the other being the "Lincoln Offices II" project currently under construction in Wiesbaden. Both properties are occupied by public-sector tenants on long-term leases.